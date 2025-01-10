Sick of losing your keys? This Apple AirTags 4-pack is at a record-low price

Apple AirTags have long been used to track, among other things, luggage, keys, wallets, and remote controls. These handy little tracking devices are incredibly easy to use and they're now cheaper than they've ever been. That means you can now get the 4-pack of Apple AirTags at Amazon for $69.99 (was $99).

These are the first-generation AirTags. With the second generation now being rumored, it's no surprise that we're beginning to see deals like this. If you've got a range of possessions that you really don't want to lose, then now's the time to take advantage of this Amazon deal.

Today's best Apple AirTag deal

Apple AirTag 4-pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon If you've ever lost your keys, luggage, or any other important item, then you'll know how frustrating it is. With the rise of tracking devices, including Apple AirTags, there's now no reason to stress. Amazon has dropped the price on a 4-pack of AirTags, which makes it easier and cheaper than ever to track multiple items all at once.

We awarded a solid 4-star rating to these excellent tracking devices in our Apple AirTag review. We found them "simple to set up and use, and the Precision Finding feature can help you quickly locate misplaced items."

As with any device like this, you'll want to pay attention to the privacy controls. Apple has worked hard to make sure these location trackers can't be misused, although the second-generation models will likely further improve security. They will probably also boast a longer batter life but we're not sure the promise of longer battery life outweighs the money you can currently save on the original (and perfectly good) model.

We've also collated all of the latest AirTag deals so you don't have to spend ages trawling the internet.