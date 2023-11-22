Ditch your iPhone, this Pixel 7 Pro deal is good enough to switch to Android
Will you ditch your iPhone for a half price Android flagship?
The Pixel 7 Pro has been my full-time smartphone since it launched for the simple reason that it's superb, especially the camera. So good, in fact, that I want as many people as possible to know about this astounding 50% discount that serves as one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year.
When the phone launched last year, we gave it a near-perfect score in our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, with underwhelming fast charging being the main shortcoming (it tops out at 27W). Even so, in every other regard the Pixel 7 Pro delivers, with a beautiful 120Hz OLED display, great performance – with a penchant for AI, courtesy of Google's own Tensor G2 silicon – and a superb set of cameras, bolstered by that AI-led image processing that Pixel phones have become known for.
Having recently tried its replacement – the Google Pixel 8 Pro – I'd suggest sticking with the 7 Pro and waiting another generation before upgrading. It boasts easier-to-use manual camera controls and even takes better pictures in certain conditions – likely as a result of a year's worth of updates and refinements from Google that the Pixel 8 Pro hasn't had the pleasure of receiving.
As such, of all our latest Black Friday phone deals this 50% price cut on the Pixel 7 Pro gets my vote. Sure, US deals surpass UK deals on the 7 Pro, in terms of value for money, but you'll still land yourself a significant saving, so scroll down for those, if that's your region.
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals (US)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was
$899 now $445.95 on Amazon
US Pixel 7 Pro deals offer the best bang for your buck this Black Friday, with 50% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than $450 for a phone that started at $899 when it launched last year.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was
$999 now $499 on Amazon
A similar saving to the 128GB model, this Black Friday Amazon offer cuts the asking-price of the middle 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro in half; the lowest it's ever been.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB): was
$1,099 now $579.99 on Amazon
If local storage is a big concern for you, then this top-tier 512GB Pixel 7 Pro deal is the answer. Over 47% off for Google's 2022 flagship with half a terabyte of space isn't to be sniffed at and the price has continued to fall as we move further into Black Friday season.
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals (UK)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was
£849 now £474.99 on Amazon
This Pixel 7 Pro deal offers the best bang for your buck in the UK this Black Friday, with 44% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than £475 for a phone that started at £849 when it launched last year, and the price has continued to fall as we move further into Black Friday season.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was
£949 now £549 on Amazon
A similar saving to the 128GB model, this Black Friday Amazon offer cuts the asking-price of the 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro down by 42%; the lowest it's ever been, and a price that continues to fall as we move further into Black Friday season.
More Google Pixel 7 Pro deals
No matter where you are in the world, there is a Google Pixel 7 Pro deal out there for you.
Alex joined as TechRadar's Senior Phones Editor in June 2022, but brings over a decade's worth of experience to the role, with an expertise in smartphones, tablets and wearables.
