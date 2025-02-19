Google Wallet loyalty cards are getting an upgrade – giving you one less reason to carry around the real thing

Google Wallet is starting to show upgrades for some loyalty cards

These upgrades provide benefits like coupons and automatic updates

It seems to be a case-by-case basis, so not all cards will upgrade right now

Google Wallet has a new feature that can automatically flag outdated loyalty cards, so that you can upgrade them to take advantage of new money-saving programs and offers, and it gives you yet another reason to ditch your real wallet for a virtual one.

For some time in Google Wallet you’ve been able to save your loyalty cards to the app and use it just like a physical card. It was already pretty helpful – either as a way to easily carry around multiple cards without making your real wallet bulge, or as a backup if you forget a physical card – and now Wallet looks set to take advantage of the digital medium with loyalty card upgrades.

As spotted by 9to5Google, when some users opened Wallet the app automatically moved an old CVS loyalty card (a US-based pharmacy brand) to the top of their list with a banner on it saying 'Upgrade available.' When clicking to see what said upgrades entailed they were shown three details:

Automatic pass updates like changes in reward points

Related passes like offers or coupons

Messages from CVS Health

This looks to be one of the first implementations of a feature Google mentioned back in October, when release notes for Play services teased that “You’ll now be able to upgrade your passes in Google Wallet.” It wasn’t explained what form these upgrades would take, but now we have a clearer idea.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

'Automatic pass updates' sounds simple enough – it seems that if CVS changes its loyalty scheme the digital card will automatically update so you don’t need to manually change it – while 'Related passes like offers or coupons' suggests that Google Wallet will automatically populate with CVS coupons your account receives, which sounds super handy – who amongst us hasn’t trekked all the way to a store only to realize we left our coupon at home.

Then 'Messages from CVS Health' suggests that you’ll be opting into receiving marketing, though it’s not clear if this would appear in the Wallet app or in your email inbox – we’re hoping it’s the latter.

Based on how the upgrade is presented, it appears to be a bespoke setup from CVS, so other Google Wallet card upgrades may look different. What’s more, it’s still early days for this feature, and it's not clear how much of an upgrade it'll turn out to be (if it does just lead to more marketing spam I’m sure many of us would see these as downgrades). But taking advantage of Wallet’s digital nature to automatically flag coupons and offers is something most users will likely appreciate.

We’ll just have to wait and see what other Wallet upgrades look like as they roll out – CVS might be one of the first, but we expect it won’t be the last.