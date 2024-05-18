3 phone deals you should look out for this Memorial Day – trust me, I’m an expert

While I may have harped on about the virtues of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’m still a huge fan of the best Android phones. And with the Memorial Day sales looming, I have three phones I recommend you keep a keen eye out for to snag at a discount price.

Either one of these phones are pretty great at their full price. But with successors on the horizon or already available to buy, the below phones are well worth grabbing in a sales.

So let's get into it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

One of the best foldable phones you can buy today, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a brilliant book-style folding phone.

It combines a very usable 6.2-inch cover display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, with an excellent 7.6-inch main display that now folds flat and basically serves up a mini Android tablet. Add in the plenty powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM and storage starting at 256GB, plus the ability to use the phone as a pseudo Chromebook with DeX, and you’ve got a great productivity-focussed foldable phone.

Sure the cameras didn’t get an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but they are still rather capable and the Galaxy AI-powered smart editing features, like Generative Edit, are now available on the Fold 5 - meaning you can still produce some great photos with a bit of AI wizardry.

With a launch price of $1,799.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was wincingly expensive even for a foldable phone. But it’s dropped in price before – discounts vary on the storage options – and I expect Memorial Day will serve up deals that cut hundreds of dollars off the Fold 5’s original price. So if you want a great folding phone that’s a bit of a do-anything device, keep your eyes peeled for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal.

Take a look at the widget below for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals you can get right now.

Google Pixel 7a

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

In our Google Pixel 7a review, Senior Phones Editor Philip Berne initially observed that the phone’s price was too high. But across various sales events, I’ve seen the Pixel 7a drop in price. And with the Google Pixel 8a now available, I reckon you could get the older Google phone for a great price.

It’s also worth the effort to hunt down a deal, as the Pixel 7a still offers decent performance, a solid 90Hz display and a pair of good rear cameras. But the real ace up its sleeve is support for various AI powered features, such as Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser on the camera side, plus smart call assist features like the ability to screen who's calling, clear out background noise, and wait for you in a call with notification pining when it’s your turn to speak to a customer service representative.

With a launch price of $499, I’ve seen the Pixel 7a get as low as $374 – and with the new generation available I reckon we could see the 7a drop even lower in the Memorial Day sales. If you spot it for close to $300 I recommend snapping it up if you’re after a great cheap Android phone.

Take a look at the widget below for Google Pixel 7a deals you can get right now.

iPhone 13

(Image credit: TechRadar)

It may be two generations old and the iPhone 16 is seemingly on the horizon, but the iPhone 13 is still one of the best iPhones you can buy today. It’s got a great 6.1-inch OLED display, which even with a 60Hz refresh rate feels smooth thanks to the snappy performance of the A15 chip. It’s a slice of mobile silicon that rarely runs out of steam handling all but the most intensive apps and games.

You also get a pair of capable rear cameras, which in tandem with Apple’s computational photography chops deliver very pleasing pictures and video. Face ID works like a charm and the now-large-for-2024 notch isn’t hard to get used to. If you want an iPhone that ‘just works’ without wanting to pay a premium or sacrifice on too many features, then the iPhone 13 gets my nod.

And I suspect that you’ll be able to find a good deal from retailers like Best Buy come Memorial Day. The iPhone 13’s price has dropped to $599 from its launch price of $799. So if you can spot a deal that cuts around another $100 off the price, then I think you’ll have a very compelling iPhone that’ll do a good deal of what the latest models can do without chowing down on a big chunk of cash.

Take a look at the widget below for iPhone 13 deals you can get right now.