Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset review

The Logitech G Pro headset has few flaws. The bass can drown out higher tones, but it’s usually beautifully punchy. For gamers seeking great build and sound quality over the gamer aesthetic, these are a great option.

Logitech is rounding out its G Pro lineup of gaming peripherals by adding the Logitech G Pro gaming headset to the already available mechanical keyboard and mouse under the G Pro moniker. The result is a subtle design that has everything a gamer needs without all the flair a gamer doesn’t.

For $89 (about £65, AU$115), you get a well-built headset that focuses on comfort and sound quality over all else. It really feels like every dollar goes into offering a better experience where it counts.

At the price, the Logitech G Pro runs up against competitors like the decent but unexceptional Steelseries Arctis 3 at $79 (£89, AU$129), the impressive Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless headset at $99 (£109.99, AU$159), and the dazzling Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition at $99 (£89, AU$169).

The competition is steep, but the Logitech G Pro does a decent job of keeping up, and it does it without shouting to the world that you’re wearing a gaming headset when you leave your games behind.

Design

The Logitech G Pro headset has a slick, industrial design pairing hard angles with smooth curves and visible steel. In shape, the design is nearly identical to the Logitech G433, but it doesn’t have the rough fabric finish all over. Instead, the Logitech G Pro is has padded faux leather that feels soft and comfortable, and an additional set of microsuede ear pads is included in the box.

The typical gamer aesthetic is absent here. Our model is all black, with a subtle blend of silver notes in the G logo and the stainless steel headband extenders. Even the braided cable gives off a bit of a silvery shine pattern thanks to the way it reflects light.

The headband is made of a semi-rough nylon that is flexible and feels fairly durable. It can stretch to fit larger heads, especially with long sliders. The stainless steel sliders are notched to make remembering your perfect fit easy, and they hold their sizing well. All in all, it feels like a well built headset that can handle the occasional mishap or rage quit.

The ear cups are a soft, matte black plastic that feels nice, though they pick up grease marks and fingerprints easily. They’re held on with C-shaped arms that rotate about 100 degree, letting them lie flat on your chest or pack away into a bag, or open forward slightly so you can hear someone talking to you without completely removing the headset. The ear cups can swivel up and down as well, so they easily conform to the wearers head.

Once fitted, the headset offers noticeable but not excessive clamping force. The large, soft ear pads do a good job of distributing the pressure, though sometimes we had minor discomfort in our upper jaw muscles. The ear pads have wide, rectangular openings to fit even large ears easily.

The microphone is subtle, maintaining the low-key gamer aesthetic and excellent build quality. It includes a small pop filter on the end, and the arm is made of a highly flexible metal that makes positioning it easy.

The only real drawback in the design is the in-line controls. They’re quite high up on the cable, with a mute switch and volume wheel, but the shirt clip is tiny, and mostly useless unless you have a breast pocket with a thin hem. Fortunately, the braided cable doesn’t introduce too much noise and the in-line controls are small enough that not clipping them isn’t a problem.

Performance

The Logitech G Pro offers admirable sound performance, particularly in how punchy it could be. While caught in PUBG’s red zone, the explosions are so tremendous that we swore they had just been patched to be louder. The incredible low-end punch of these headphones amps up the realism to make up for the game’s vehicle physics.

Ripping up uruks in Shadow of War and blowing up walls in Rainbow Six Siege all sounds great while playing, but we never feel like we are getting the type of pin-point positional audio surround-sound headphones try to create. We can get a sense of front, back, left and right in games, but aren’t always sure how far we need to turn to avoid our demise.

The headset still manages to make sound more comfortable and easier to pick out than other headsets. The ear cups offer a decent amount of noise isolation, but don’t leave your ears feeling like they’re boxed in a small room. This makes for a soundstage that feels more open, which helped us distinguish between different sounds in busy game environments.

The power of the speaker drivers combined with the isolation easily drowns out loud external noises. And, the microphone does a good job of ignoring background noises as well, picking up our voice more than anything else. Barking orders and screams always come through clear for our teammates.

Beyond games, the Logitech G Pro are pretty nice for listening to music with. The punchy bass really shows in music, where it’s heavy and up front. You can feel it giving your head a little rumble. Drums especially kick and floor toms, shine cleary with this headset’s wide soundstage. When we realized how well they kicked, we threw on Daft Punk’s “Contact” to bask in the drum solo, and bask we did.

The great low-end performance is somewhat offset by what we felt was a tad softer tones at the high and mid-high ends of the spectrum, partly because the powerful bass overwhelmed them at times. Nothing so soft that we’d say we were dissatisfied though. Janelle Monáe came through silky smooth with Kevin Barnes in Of Montreal’s “Enemy Gene” despite the heavy bass.

Final verdict

The Logitech G Pro is undeniably a quality headset. Logitech took pro gamer feedback in the design of these, and it would seem some pro gamers are tired of looking like shimmering cuttlefish and just want a serious pair of headphones that commit every dollar to build and sound quality. The Logitech G Pro pretty much nails that.

The sound quality is great for most things. It’s easy to look past the overwhelming bass when listening to music because it makes games that much more impactful. And, the soundstage created by the headphones offers audio that’s easy to pick and comfortable on the ears.

The comfort extends to the build as well, as we could play for hours in these and never get irritated.

Ultimately, the Logitech G Pro headset may fall behind competitors like the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition in some areas, but for gamers that want a solid pair of headphones when they’re gaming at home and a low-profile set when they’re on the go, these are a great fit.