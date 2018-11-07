Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D review

With the only real difference over the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D being the upgrade of the sensor from 18MP to 24.1MP, it's hard to get excited about the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D / EOS 1500D. If there was an uprated AF system with Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF and touchscreen control, along with beginner-friendly graphical interface, the new camera would be much more appealing proposition.

The EOS Rebel T7 (known as the EOS 2000D in the UK and the EOS 1500D in Australia) is Canon's latest entrant into the competitive entry-level DSLR sector, replacing the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D.

With a relatively low price point (entry-level DSLRs can be noticeably cheaper than a lot of compacts and bridge cameras), these are the cameras that traditionally introduce new users to a brand, with manufacturers hoping it'll be the one they stick with as they expand their knowledge and grow as photographers.

While the EOS Rebel T7i (EOS 800D outside the US) is Canon's more premium entry-level offering, the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is aimed at the more cost-conscious user who's prepared to sacrifice a few features for a more affordable price. But is the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D a compromise too far?

Features

Main features unchanged from T6 / 1300D

New 24.1MP sensor replaces 18.1MP chip

Still no touchscreen or 4K video

Canon EOS Rebel T7 specs Sensor: 24.1MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3.0-inch, 920,000 dots Burst shooting: 3fps Autofocus: 9-point AF Video: Full HD 1080p Connectivity: Wi-Fi and NFC Battery life: 500 shots Weight: 475g

The only major difference between the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D and the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D is the sensor. Out goes the now very old 18MP sensor in favor of a newer 24.1MP chip, although it's not the latest-generation chip that's impressed in the likes of the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D, but an older variant that we saw in the EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D.

While Canon is now onto the eighth incarnation of its DIGIC image processor with the arrival of the DIGIC 8 unit in the EOS M50, the Rebel T7 / 2000D sticks with the DIGIC 4+ that was in the Rebel T6 / 1300D – a processor that was already looking pretty dated when that camera was announced a couple of years ago. Native sensitivity remains the same at ISO100-6,400, expandable up to 12,800.

Other headline features remain unchanged: the modest 9-point AF system remains in the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D (with no sign of Canon’s brilliant Dual Pixel CMOS AF system for brisk Live View focusing), while the flush-sitting 3.0-inch display maintains the same 920k-dot pixel count, and foregoes touchscreen functionality.

There's also a 95%-coverage optical viewfinder (pretty standard on entry-level DSLRs); while that might not sound like you're missing much, it’s worth paying particular attention to the edges of the frame when reviewing images, as you may find unwanted elements creeping into you shots.

Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity are present, but there's no Bluetooth Low Energy option, as in the likes of the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D.

With the exception of the EOS 5D Mark IV, Canon hasn't seen fit to include 4K video capture on its recent DSLR releases, so it's no surprise not to find 4K on the Rebel T7 / 2000D. Instead, it offers Full HD (1920 x 1080) video recording, with 30, 25 and 24fps frame rates available.