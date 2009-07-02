Fujifilm FinePix S2000HD review

There's a lot to like in this camera, but it isn't the most convenient

The Fujiﬁlm Finepix S2000HD has the look and feel of a digital SLR camera, but is aimed at those on a tighter budget needing a large zoom.

The long lens – offering an amazing 15x optical zoom – and sturdy grip handle make it a chunky camera compared to compact cameras elsewhere.

That said, it's an incredibly comfortable device to hold and, with the addition of a built-in image stabiliser, this is the best option here for those looking to capture action shots without losing sharp focus.

The 10-megapixel rating is good enough for images of up to 3648 x 2736 pixels. What's more, you can easily capture video up to HD Ready quality. We found capturing video to be just as easy as using the Still mode. The stabilising software and nature of this camera meant it offered the best video mode of any camera here.

Included in the box is an HDTV connection kit (HD-S2), which saves you £40 and allows you to hook the camera up to your widescreen TV with few hassles.

With 55MB of internal memory, you'll be able to store up to 22 full-sized images. You can add more storage using the SDHC slot on the side of the device.

When it came to still images, we found the 2.7-inch screen great for focusing and framing the image – and there's also a regular viewﬁnder. The results from our test images were sharp and crisp and colour balance was bright. It also comes with a built-in ﬂash.

The only real problem we had with this camera was the use of AA batteries instead of a rechargeable unit. However, once you've purchased rechargeable AA batteries this shouldn't be a problem.

The design of the Fujiﬁlm Finepix S2000 HD won't suit all users, as it's simply too bulky. For those who are keen to get the most from their digital photography, however, they are sure to ﬁnd this a well-speciﬁed and fantastically affordable introduction to the world of high-end digital cameras.

