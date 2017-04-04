You no longer have to be really popular to try out YouTube Live

YouTube Live is being made accessible to more mobile users, the video-sharing giant has confirmed.

Although YouTube has offered users the opportunity to launch livestreams for some time, until earlier this year the feature was locked to the firm’s desktop site.

With Periscope and, more recently, Facebook having got users actively live streaming from their smartphones, YouTube has decided it’s time to follow suit.

The Google-owned site first let user livestream from mobile devices in February of this year, but the feature was limited to those with channels that had at least 10,000 subscribers.

Now, however, YouTube has opened the doors to a whole host of users, lowering the entry-level subscriber threshold to just 1,000.

Cast of thousands

“You can now live stream from the main YouTube App on mobile,” the company announced in an update to its support page. “For YouTube live on mobile, you channels must have over 1,000 subscribers.”

Detailing what happens to your video following the livestream, YouTube adds: “After a mobile live stream ends, an archive of the stream is created on your channel and you’ve the option to edit the privacy setting (including setting it to private) or delete the archive.”

Those looking to make use of YouTube’s expanded mobile livestream features will need to use a device running either Android 6.0 or later, or iOS 8.0 and up.

The YouTube Live feature is built directly within the main YouTube app, making it easy for those with a significant subscriber base to get involved.

To instigate a new livestream, you’ll need to tap the ‘camera’ icon and press the ‘go live’ button.

User can choose whether they want their live feeds to be publicly visible or ‘unlisted’, in which case only those directly sent the link can access the stream.

Via Digital Trends