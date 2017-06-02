You could soon get paid by Apple to help improve Maps

Apple Maps has come a long way since its embarrassingly broken launch in 2012, but the iPhone maker is working to bring its navigation app on par with Google's popular solution.

It appears that in addition to new updates, transit information, and roving mystery vans, Apple may be looking to the public to improve Maps, according to iGeneration.

The program, titled TryRating, will reportedly pay freelancers a fee of 54 cents each time they verify (or improve) points of interest or other searches made with Apple Maps. They can field up to 600 queries a day.

Details on how to sign up to be a verifier are somewhat scare, however there's apparently a website where prospective freelancers can sign up. Subcontractors in countries where the program will launch are also said to be seeking workers, and the program seems to be open to just about anybody.

Apple Maps' goal with TryRating appears to be similar Amazon's Mechanical Turk, allowing human users to make money by performing small interactive tasks as a means of improving data searching and machine learning, 9to5Mac points out.

TryRating, which is said to have been in testing since last year, is expected to open up to a major launch later this month. It may even be a peripheral announcement alongside Apple's other big reveals during the WWDC 2017 keynote on Monday, June 5.