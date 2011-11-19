This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week we've reviewed the humungous HTC Sensation XL as well as the long awaited Amazon Kindle Fire.

And it doesn't stop there - we've looked at the new Sony Alpha A77 DSLR, complete with an immense 24.3MP APS-C format CMOS sensor.

We've also checked out the 11-inch Acer Zenbook UX21 too. Read on for all our reviews from what's been a bumper week on the site.

HTC Sensation XL review

The HTC Sensation XL is the third in HTC's new Android range, and offers a larger screen than the original Sensation, but with a 1.5GHz single-core processor, 16GB of built-in memory, and Beats Audio (like the XE).

However, despite the screen being larger it's actually a lot less sharp - what we've got here is a 480 x 800 display, compared to the 540 x 960 qHD screen in the Sensation and Sensation XE. The phone packs 16GB of storage, but lacks a microSD port for upgrading that. In essence, this phone is exactly the same as the HTC Titan - HTC's leading Windows Phone - but running Android 2.3 and the latest version of sense.

Sony Alpha A77 review

Scanning the new Sony Alpha A77's specifications, it's impossible to not be impressed by what's on offer. The camera is positively overflowing with up-to-the-minute technology that either matches or supersedes the competition. Boasting a new 24.3MP APS-C format CMOS sensor, 19-point autofocus (AF) system, 12fps continuous shooting, Full HD (1080p) movie recording and the highest resolution electronic viewfinder we've seen to date - to name a select few - it's clear that Sony isn't taking any prisoners in its battle against the traditional DSLR.

While it's not quite perfect - poor battery life and a slow start-up time are a couple of the big drawbacks - it's an excellent camera overall.

Amazon Kindle Fire review

The Amazon Kindle Fire could be the tablet we've all been waiting for. It's on sale now in the US for just $199 – around £125 – and comes packing a decent form factor, a good screen and a slick reworking of Google's Android 2.3 OS.

Amazon is able to sell it as a loss on the basis that it will make the money back from content sales – it's the same model that Sony and Microsoft have been using on games consoles for years. And so this is without doubt a watershed product. This will be known as the tablet that kicked off the price war, and that's good for all of us.

Asus Zenbook UX21 review

The Asus Zenbook UX21 is the first 11-inch ultrabook to hit the shelves, joining the likes of the Acer Aspire S3 and its bigger brother, the Asus Zenbook UX31. It expands the line-up of the new breed of super light and thin laptops, which has been nurtured by Intel.

The ultrabook market is quickly expanding, with the Lenovo IdeaPad U300 and Toshiba Portege Z830 expected at the end of November. Stunning power and portable body make this a great buy - as netbooks continue their rapid decline, this ultrabook could replace them, and with it show the world that laptops are here to stay.

Intel Core i7 3960X review

A new high-end processor from Intel is normally a cue for much rejoicing. After all, who doesn't like exciting technology and the promise of epic new levels of performance? In that context, the all-new Intel Core i7-3960X is as snazzy as they come. It's a properly new chip, not an upclocked respin of an existing design. It even comes with a new socket and chipset, known respectively as LGA 2,011 and Intel X79.

Panasonic TX-P50VT30B review

The TX-P50VT30B is the TV screen that cements Panasonic's reputation as the king of 2D plasma, and a similar position awaits it for 3D trickery, too. It's obvious right from the start that this is something special; the build quality is second to none, and the use of a single sheet of glass across the front of a very slim panel puts it above the likes of Samsung and Sony in the style stakes.

