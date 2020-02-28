Windows 10 is about to get its biggest change yet

Microsoft is giving Windows 10's File Explorer a much-needed overhaul, transforming one of the operating system's key features.

It's always been a struggle to find documents and folders using File Explorer due to its relatively poor search tool. That's all set to change with the release of Windows 10 20H1 though, which will introduce a new FIle Explorer that uses Windows Search (the same tool you can access by typing into the search box in the taskbar.

As WinCentral explains, this change should make your life much easier by displaying a list of auto suggestions as you type, so you don't have to wait for a full search to complete and then hunt through the list of results for the right one.

To access any of these files or folders, simply left-click it once. Right-clicking a result will take you to its location. You can still search in the normal way by typing your query and hitting 'Enter' on your keyboard.

OneDrive-friendly

Another major advantage of this update is that search results will include documents stored in OneDrive (a long overdue update, considering how deeply OneDrive is now integrated with Microsoft Office).

Accessing the new File Explorer search on a touchscreen device, such as Microsoft Surface, will present you with a new touch-friendly interface that's much easier to use with your fingertips than the traditional search box.

Windows 10 20H1 (also known as Windows 10 2004) is this year's first major update for the operating system, and is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of the year. We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the new features it'll bring, and when you'll see it arrive on your device.