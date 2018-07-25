Windows 10 April 2018 Update receives yet another round of fixes

Microsoft has released a new cumulative update for the latest version of Windows 10, with the software giant being unusually busy deploying patches this month.

The patch for Windows 10 April 2018 Update contains a number of fixes and what Microsoft describes as ‘quality improvements’.

Following the initial Patch Tuesday round of tweaks for July, Microsoft has already released one cumulative update for Windows 10, followed by this second one (known as KB4340917) in quick succession. So there have evidently been a few bugbears and gremlins in the works which the company felt needed dealing with promptly – which is no bad thing, of course.

So what exactly is fixed here? Many of the measures implemented are pretty technical tweaks (for example pertaining to Active Directory), but some nuggets that may be more relevant to the average user include things being smoothed over when it comes to Bluetooth-connected peripherals that use Quality of Service (QoS) parameters.

Microsoft has also fixed “issues with updated time zone information”, and a problem that stopped OpenType fonts from working when you’re printing in Win32 apps. For the full list of fixes, see Microsoft’s support document here.

Manual mode

Windows Update should pick up this patch for you automatically, but if you want to check for it manually, simply head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, where you can fire up Check for Updates, which should find KB4340917.

On the general Windows 10 news front, we had a disappointing revelation a couple of weeks back when a preview build emerged, seemingly pointing to the fact that the Sets feature almost certainly won’t make the cut for the next big OS update (scheduled to happen later this year).

Sets – which brings the concept of tabs out of the web browser to the wider desktop interface – is going to be a big change for Windows 10, but sadly it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2019 before we get our hands (or rather mouse pointers) on it.

Some of the best laptops of 2018 run Windows 10

Via Neowin