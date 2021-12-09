WhatsApp may kick you out of linked devices for security reasons

The rollout of multi-device support has proved to be one of the most popular features of WhatsApp ever. While it's still only possible to be logged into an account on a single phone, the ability to log into the web-based version of the chat too or the desktop app has been keenly embraced by users.

But recently users have noticed that they've been automatically logged out of some of the devices they have signed into. In addition to being kicked out of their account, a warning message is visible that reads: "Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue. Please relink your devices".

So, what's going on? The first thing to say is that you have done nothing wrong! The automatic log out is part of a security fix that WhatsApp is using to address an issue that cropped up recently.

The problem meant that when multiple devices were in use, data was not always properly synchronized between them. Having addressed the issue by implementing a server-side fix, WhatsApp needs people to log out of their accounts and log back in so that the changes can take effect.

Forced out

Rather than issuing a message requesting that users take this action – which would almost certainly mean a large proportion of people ignore it – WhatsApp decided to take control of the situation and forcibly sign users out.

Not all WhatsApp users were affected by the issue, so even if you have been taking advantage of multi-device support, it does not necessarily follow that you will be unceremoniously dumped out of your account.

It is important to remember that you have not been logged out because of anything you have done, and it does not mean that there is a problem. All you need to do it to log back in again and you can continue using WhatsApp across multiple devices as you have been doing. All you need to relink devices by scanning a QR code just as you did when you first set up multi-device. It's as simple as that

Via WABetaInfo