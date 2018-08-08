GoPro is set to launch a new action cam and more this year

After a tough couple of years for GoPro that saw it kill off its Karma drone and face an onslaught of cheaper Chinese rivals like the Yi 4K+ Action Camera, it appears things are on the up, with the brand set to launch three new products this year, one of which will likely be the GoPro Hero7 Black.

In an earnings call to shareholders, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman revealed a bumper set of financial results for Q2 2018, with a 40% revenue increase to $283 million compared to the last quarter. There's still a net loss of $32 million, but the company says this is a 51% sequential improvement.

It's good news elsewhere, with GoPro reporting that the Hero5 Black has sold more than four million units since its launch in 2016, making it the best-selling GoPro of all time. In the US, the top five cameras sold by unit volume were all GoPros in Q2 2018 according to the NPD Group, while in both Europe and Asia GoPro had four of the five top-selling action cameras in Q2 2018 according to GfK.

Three new GoPros are on the way

Woodman also revealed that we can expect three new products from the company this year. Details are still under wraps, but we expect one of these to be the new Hero7 Black, and update to the flagship Hero6 Black action camera that the company launched late last year.

PhotoRumors.com has reported that the Hero7 Black name has already been registered online. It's hard to say whether it'll be a massive step up from the Hero6 Black, but PhotoRumors noted that the model number is exactly the same as the Hero6 Black, which suggests it may only be a modest upgrade.

If the leaked images of the GoPro Hero7 Black are real, it looks to be little changed from the current Hero5 Black, Hero6 Black and Hero (2018) models.

Regarding the other two products, it's hard to say what else GoPro has up its sleeve, but as soon as we get more news, we'll let you know.