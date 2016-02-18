Samsung's new 3G smartwatch puts another nail in the SIM card's coffin

Update: Samsung has announced that the Gear S2 in 3G and 4G varieties will be available in the US starting March 11. Regarding the carrier availability in the States, you'll be able to pick it up at AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The pricing details are still unknown at this point.

Samsung has just launched a new version of the Gear S2 Classic 3G which holds the title of the first ever smartwatch with a built-in GSMA Compliant eSIM.

The eSIM has been created by the GSMA for wearable devices allowing them to be slimmer, lighter and operate independently from smartphones.

The key benefit of the eSIM is the fact that you can electronically decide which network you want it to connect to, with a selection of over 40 of the world's major carriers to choose from.

It means manufacturers only need to build one variant of a device for it to work in markets worldwide, while consumers have the flexibility of picking and switching carriers.

Carrier control in your hands

What is means for those who travel abroad isn't clear yet, but the hope is you'll be able to switch to a local carrier to save on roaming charges.

We've already seen signs that the physical, removable SIM card may be coming to an end with some of Apple's iPads and Amazon's Kindles sporting similar technology to eSIMs. With the GSMA's backing and a number of high profile manufacturers and carriers on board, the traditional SIM's days are now very much numbered.

The Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G with GSMA Compliant eSIM – yeah, it's not a catchy title – will be available from March (confirmed to be March 11 in the US,) with pricing and availability arriving at a later date.