We may not see Samsung's foldable phone this week, but we will see how it works

We know Samsung is set to announce details of its foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference on November 7 or 8, but it looks like we won't see the entire device over the two day event.

A Samsung executive explained to reporters after its quarterly earnings that the company is set to announce a variety of user interface features that will explain how the device improves multi-tasking.

An official with knowledge of the foldable phone told Reuters it will only show "detailed images", if anything at all. That means we may not get a clear look at how the exact final hardware will work.

It's thought the conference will focus on why a foldable phone is a better tool for productivity than a normal device. It also makes sense to unveil the user interface before the technology itself to help give developers - the focus of Samsung's big event - a clear idea of how they can provide for such a device.

Samsung clearly wants to make this announcement a big deal as it has teased it multiple times and made its social media account logos into the folded design you can see above, but it's not like an event we'd expect to see for, say, the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch.

Just a glimpse?

All of that aside, a new leak has also claimed the phone will be available in silver and it provided further evidence the device will sport 512GB of storage.

The storage rumor is something we've heard before from another report, so it looks like this is set to be a device for power users as well as those who just want something innovative to show off.

Last week we saw what's expected to be the world's first commercially available foldable phone that's called the Royole FlexPai and sports a 7.8-inch AMOLED display.

You'll be able to buy this in China from December, but there's no clear worldwide release date.

When you'll be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy F is a different question altogether, and if the hardware isn't unveiled on November 7 we'll likely have to wait a little while until it is.

Via Engadget and Phone Arena