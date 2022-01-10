Vivo Y33T launched in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery

Audio player loading…

Vivo India today launched it's mid-range Vivo Y33T smartphone as a replacement of the Vivo Y33s that hit the Indian shores in August of 2021. The latest handset from Vivo's Y-series line-up comes with a massive battery and a 50MP primary sensor - all for a price that puts it into the affordable below Rs.20,000 range of smartphones.

The Vivo Y33T has a water-drop notch hiding the selfie snapper and side-mounted fingerprint sensors with a triple camera set-up at the rear that fits into a rectangular island. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that just got off the shelf.

Vivo had launched the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo 33s close to each other last year. The latter is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of Extended RAM. On the optics, the device also got a 50MP primary camera with an LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro. The selfie camera weighed in at 16MP.

Vivo Y33T: design, specifications, availability and price

The Vivo Y33T is available at Rs.18,990 (the MRP is shown as Rs.22,990) and would be available on Vivo stores across the country as well as via eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM, Tata Cliq etc. starting January 10. Informatively, the Vivo Y33s was priced at Rs 17,990 at launch.

The Vivo Y33T has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts of a 96% NTSC colour gamut, 2.5D glass, and Blue light filter. There is a 16MP snapper on the front with an aura screen light for selfies and video chats. The handset runs on the Android-12 with the Funtouch OS custom skin loaded on top.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, the device is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It also comes with liquid cooling technology to handle heavy processor loads. For the gamers, the device also has 4GB of extended RAM, 4D gaming vibration, a do-not-disturb mode and the picture-in-picture mode.

On the optics front, the Vivo Y33T has a triple camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro unit. The camera pack comes with super night mode, super HDR and a personalized portrait mode.

The Vivo Y33T has a 5,000mAh battery powering the device with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

