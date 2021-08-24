Vivo Y33s launched in India with a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Vivo just introduced a new smartphone in India called the Vivo Y33s which is its newest addition to the Y-series of devices under the Rs 20,000 segment. This comes after the company launched the Y21 smartphone in India last week.

The new Vivo Y33s is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of Extended RAM. This chipset from MediaTek comes with Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 processors in a single, octa-core cluster, which is interlinked and share a large L3 cache for improved performance. Its Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor can boost up to 950MHz for improved peak performance and better gaming experience.

Vivo Y33s India price and availability

The Vivo Y33s has been priced at Rs 17,990 and is available on Vivo's own India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline stores and partner retail stores. It comes in Mirror Black and Middday Dream colour options.

Vivo Y33s: Specs and features

The Vivo Y33s comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ Halo Fullview LCD screen with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. On the inside it has a Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

This is accompanied by 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with another 4GB virtual RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, and expandable memory up to 1 TB via microSD. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and has Multi Turbo 5.0 and Ultra Game Modes.

In terms of cameras it comes with a 50MP primary camera on the back with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that can unlock the phone in 0.24 seconds.

The Vivo Y33s has a 2.5D flat frame design and is 8mm thin. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charge over USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio port. It has dimensions of 164.26×76.08×8mm and weighs 182g. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou.