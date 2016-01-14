Netflix cracks down on proxies ahead of global launch

The party could be over soon, Aussies – Netflix might be cool with you sharing your subscription but now that it's spreading its reach around the world, the streaming company is cracking down on proxy users.

In a blog post, Netflix Vice President of content delivery architecture David Fullagar explained the company will frown upon any users spoofing a fake US IP address through proxies and "unblockers." Essentially telling users to be patient, Netflix is in the process of working out the content licenses to make all of the same movies and TV series available in 190 countries.

"Over time, we anticipate being able to do so," Fullagar said in a release. "For now, given the historic practice of licensing content by geographic territories, the TV shows and movies we offer differ, to varying degrees, by territory."

"In the meantime, we will continue to respect and enforce content licensing by geographic location," he added.

This isn't just a polite request either – in the coming weeks the service will also begin restricting of those using proxies and unblockers to only access content normally available to the country in which they reside.

For example, Australians will have to settle for the much smaller content selection found in the local version of Netflix (or consider adding Stan or Presto to their SVOD subscriptions).

Thankfully, Aussies will still have access to (almost) all of the great Netflix Originals the service offers (fare thee well, Lilyhammer), but for everything else, we suggest proxy users get in their last few days of sweet, sweet US Netflix access.