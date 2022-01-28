UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022 free live stream: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships sees the competition take place outside Europe for only the second time in the event's 72-year history. Prepare for some mud-spattered action as the world's best riders take on the gradients of Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships live stream and watch cycling online from anywhere.

Signalling the end of what has been a dramatic 2021-22 cyclo-cross season, this year's event brings to an end a nine year wait for the World Championships to return to the United States.

As ever, the weekend sees six events take place, with the main attractions the women's elite race on Saturday and the men's elite event on Sunday.

British favourite Tom Pidcock, Belgian star Eli Iserbyt, and Dutch duo Lucinda Brand and Marianne Vos, will be among the stars set to battle it out for a coveted rainbow jersey on what's expected to be a fast Northwest Arkansas track.

It's a jam-packed schedule, so read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships live stream online

The official UCI YouTube channel and on the UCI official Facebook page are both set to stream all the action for FREE, however these broadcasts are set to be geo-blocked in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US due to licensing agreements.

If you fancy your cycling coverage with some European flavour, FREE UCI Track World Championships coverage is also available via VRT in Belgium and Rai in Italy.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be UCI YouTube channel, UCI official Facebook page, VRT and Rai.

2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships schedule

Friday, January 28

Team Relay - 12.30pm CT / 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm GMT / 5.30am AEST

Saturday, January 29

Junior Women - 11am CT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 4am AEST

Under-23 Men - 1pm CT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 6am AEST

Elite Women - 2.30pm CT / 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEST

Sunday, January 30

Junior Men - 11am CT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 4am AEST

Under-23 Women - 1pm CT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 6am AEST

Elite Men - 2.30pm CT / 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEST

How to live stream UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in the UK



For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022 coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option, however, is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but both main events begin slap bang in the evening. You can find the full UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022 schedule above. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 annually. Start times for the two main events will be at at 2.30pm CT / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. You can find the schedule higher up the page. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

You've got many a late night ahead if you plan to catch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Australia, with coverage starting well after midnight on most days. But if you manage to stay awake, you can tune in via Fox Sports which has the rights to the event and will be showing the Elite Mens and Women's races. This also means it's all being shown on its sister streaming service Kayo. Kayo Sports features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! Subscribing to a full Kayo Sports Package starts from $25 per month - and it's also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

How to watch 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships : live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to tune in to for live UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment, no matter where you are.

How to watch 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships: live stream cycling in New Zealand