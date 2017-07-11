The LG G6 mini is official, and it's called the LG Q6

Less than 24 hours after it first teased the new handset via a YouTube video, LG’s gone ahead and revealed the LG Q6 - aka the ‘LG G6 mini’ . This means we know everything about this new mid-ranger except, frustratingly, its price.

It's not just one phone though, as the Q6 arrives in a trio of variants providing LG with its own mini-range of middle tier smartphones. The only difference between the three phones however are their RAM and storage options.

The LG Q6+ boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the LG Q6 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of space and the LG Q6α rounds out the triplets with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal room.

The big feature for all three is the ‘FullVision’ 18:9, bezel-free display that’s been taken from the flagship G6.

It's not exactly the same screen though, as the three LG Q6 handsets have a slightly smaller 5.5-inch panel with a Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080) resolution, rather than the QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440) offering from the G6.

The devil's in the details

Instead of a fingerprint scanner for security, the Q6 range will utilize LG’s proprietary face-recognition technology to unlock the device.

The LG Q6 series all feature an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, which is perhaps the most significant drop in specs from the G6, and rather than a dual-lens camera, the Q6 series have a single lens 13MP rear snapper.

There's also a 3,000mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and a 5MP front selfie camera on all three devices.

Of course, the kicker will come with the price announcement for these three tiers, as their respective value and place in the mid-rage spectrum is still somewhat up in the air until we can compare their cost with the rest of the market.

According to the press release, “the Q6 will go on sale in key markets in Asia starting next month [August] to be followed by availability in Europe, Latin America and North America onward”.