The Dell XPS 15 2020 may have been redesigned to take on the MacBook Pro

Dell looks poised to release an all-new version of its XPS 15 laptop that will take a number of design clues from the recently-revamped Dell XPS 13 .

That’s according to leaked images posted on the Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center website , which all but confirms that a new model of the Dell XPS 15 is coming – with its sights set firmly on Apple’s MacBook lineup.

While this news will be exciting to the XPS faithful, the XPS isn’t the only series due for an imminent upgrade. A series of images shared by Reddit user stblr shows off a number of new Dell Latitude laptops, including the Latitude 7310, Latitude 7310 2-in-1, Latitude 7410, Latitude 7410 2-in-1, Latitude 5310, Latitude 5310 2-in-1, Latitude 5410 and Latitude 5510.

It remains unclear when Dell will unveil its redesigned laptops, but online speculation suggests the new devices could land as early as next month.

A ton of changes

The most notable change will be sized-down bezels, with Dell adopting a small webcam in the top bezel and less-obtrusive bottom bezel to make for a true edge-to-edge 15-inch InfinityEdge display on the so-called XPS 15 9500. These slimmed-down bezels will also allow the laptop to adopt a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, compared to the 16:9 ratio on the previous-generation XPS 15 laptop.

The top-mounted webcam will reportedly use a new camera module, suggesting it will offer an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. This is something that has been sorely missing on previous-generation Dell XPS laptops, despite being a key feature on many new Windows 10 laptops such as Lenovo’s Yoga ThinkPad 15 and Microsoft’s similarly-specced Surface Laptop 3.

The Dell XPS 15 also looks set for a speaker revamp, as the leaked images show that the XPS 15 9500 will have upward-firing speakers, much like those on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. And that’s not the only area where Dell is looking to steal the crown from Apple, as it looks like the company will also adopt an all-new, larger trackpad that’s similar to the Force Touch trackpad on Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops.

Elsewhere, the leaked images suggest that Dell will embed a power button into the XPS 15’s keyboard to allow for a more sleek and minimalistic look, and that the XPS 15 9500 will be made available with a choice of touch and non-touch displays, which will have glossy and matte finishes respectively.