The best Nintendo Switch mods we’ve seen... so far

The Nintendo Switch has been out for less than a year, but it’s already inspired some great hardware modifications. From simple fixes to common screen-scratching issues, to more aesthetically-minded elaborate docks featuring retro Nintendo consoles we've seen impressive amounts of creativity.

[Update: Wait until you see our next mod find. YouTube creator Stemage has use a cardboard box, a cheap controller and a fight stick wiring kit to create his very own Switch pinball machine. Read through to see more.]

We’ve compiled a list of our favorites, and we’ll be adding to this list over the years as the internet gets more and more inventive with Nintendo’s latest piece of hardware.

Read on for our top picks from the community.