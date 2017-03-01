UPDATE: We've added a number of films and series to our list of the best Netflix TV shows and movies to download – read on to find out which ones!

It’s been a long time coming, but Netflix offline viewing is finally here ! With the latest iOS and Android versions of Netflix, users now have access to a new Available for Download section in the drop down menu of the Netflix app.

At present, not everything in Netflix’s vast library is available for offline viewing (presumably due to restrictions from license holders), but there’s still a hefty selection of television shows and feature length movies that are primed and ready to be downloaded.

Whether you have a long commute that requires something meaty to get stuck into or a quick bus ride where short bursts of entertainment are the way to go, there’s something for everyone in our list of the best Netflix shows and movies to download.

We’re going to continually add more movies and TV shows as they become Available for Download, so make sure to check back regularly!

BoJack Horseman

The perfect series for short commutes, BoJack Horseman will make your emotions run the gamut in a relatively short amount of time (around 25 minutes per episode). Arrested Development star Will Arnett voices BoJack, a washed-up '90s sitcom star who spends his days in a bitter funk that he just can’t seem to escape. Along with his simple-yet-hilarious houseguest Todd (Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul) and clueless celebrity hanger-on Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), BoJack just cannot stay out of trouble. On top of everything, complications arise when cat ex-girlfriend and agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) hires ghost writer Diane (Alison Brie) to pen BoJack's memoir. Jumping between hilarity and melancholy with ease, and featuring more pun-tastic animal characters than you can shake a bat at, BoJack Horseman is the best animated Netflix Original series, and one of the service’s best shows in general.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

The Get Down

Epic in scope and bursting with style, The Get Down is an ambitious which counters its long running times (episodes range from 57 to 93 minutes) with an infectious energy that makes it feel like time has flown by. A dazzling look into the birth of hip hop music in the South Bronx during the late 1970s, The Get Down blends real life footage from the incomparable period, featuring plenty of graffiti-covered trains, burning buildings and a gangs roaming the streets, with the vibrant and wonderfully-recreated scenes from the show. In fact, you could say they’ve been mixed together in true DJ style. From producer Baz Luhrmann (who also directed the feature-length pilot episode, the first six episodes of The Get Down are a roaring good time. We can’t wait for the rest of the season to drop early next year!

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Need something to watch on short trips? The hilarious cop show Brooklyn Nine-Nine is certainly an arresting choice. With each episode clocking in at around 21 minutes long, you might even be able to squeeze in more than one adventure with star Andy Samberg and his miraculously good cast, including Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Andre Braugher. This lighthearted show follows a group of detectives in a fictional Brooklyn precinct as they approach crime investigations in their own unique way. Breezy and entertaining, Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes commutes more enjoyable than they have any right to be.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

House of Cards

The show that put Netflix Originals on the map, House of Cards is the kind of binge-worthy show that will make you look forward to long trips. Set in the cutthroat world of US politics, House of Cards follows the exploits of ultimate power couple Frank and Claire Underwood as they connive their way into the Oval Office. Gripping from the get-go, House of Cards will constantly leave you wanting more. Thankfully, Netflix has four seasons ready to download, and with episodes between 45 minutes and an hour long, you should have more than enough content for a long plane ride or a month’s worth of train commutes.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Making a Murderer

The true crime phenomenon that captured the hearts and minds of the entire world, all ten one-hour long episodes of Making a Murderer are available to download within the Netflix app. A gripping tale of murder, corruption and injustice, Netflix’s docu-series follows the real-life story of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, as they are separately placed on trial for the murder of local woman Teresa Halbach under very fishy circumstances. FIlmed over a ten-year period, the series closely follows both the trials and brings to light certain aspects of each investigation that suggest an incredible amount of corruption in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. One of the most compelling shows you will ever see, Making a Murderer is a prime candidate for offline viewing.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Stranger Things

The Netflix Original series Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016, with its utterly engrossing central mystery seemingly forcing an entire generation to park their butts on their couches until the season’s end. Well, now you’ll be able to watch the whole series again from wherever you like, thanks to Netflix’s new offline viewing functionality. A pitch-perfect homage to the Amblin films of the 1980s, with a feel that’s equal parts Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, Stranger Things follows a group of kids as they attempt to find their missing friend. Has he been kidnapped, or is there a more otherworldly explanation for his disappearance? If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet, make it the first series you download to your smart device.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

The OA

As the latest Netflix Original mystery series, there are a number of secrets and twists to be revealed within The OA's eight episode arc. Because of this, you really should load your iOS or Android device up with the entire first season and watch it before someone spoils it for you! Created by Brit Marling (Another Earth) and Zal Batmanglij (The East), The OA follows Prairie (Marling), a young woman who re-emerges after being missing for seven years. Why is Prairie now covered in scars? And more importantly, how did she regain the eyesight she lost in a childhood accident? Open your mind and watch The OA to find out!

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is set to return to Netflix with its third season on May 19, so now's as good a time as any to catch up on (or re-watch) the show's first two seasons – now both available to download! Someone escaping from a Domesday cult shouldn't be a recipe for comedy but Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt manages to squeeze the funny out of this premise. Created by Tina Fey and starring Ellie Kemper as the title character, the show sparkles with wit and lands on the right side of kooky. Best of all, season 2 fizzes with the same energy as the first. If you're a fan of shows like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, you're pretty much guaranteed to love Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Narcos

With every episode available to download now, the Netflix Original series Narcos tells the true story of the world's most infamous drug lord, Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), and the DEA agents (Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal) tasked with taking him down. This riveting crime drama plays like a cross between City of God and Goodfellas, employing a voiceover-based narrative that gives you an unprecedented look at the ins and outs of Colombia's drug trade. Though a monster of a man, Moura's portrayal of Escobar imbues this murdering drug trafficker with a real human side, earning the character sympathy despite his horrible actions. Violent, sexy, well-written and immaculately acted, Narcos is truly one of the best shows on Netflix. A perfect show to binge on a flight to... say... South America?

Seasons on Netflix: 2