Mother’s Day 2019 gift ideas: 15 gadgets for the tech-savvy Aussie mum

Every mum is special – be it your mum or your significant other helping you raise your l’il ’uns – and they all deserve nothing but the best. And just ‘cause mum is a lovely lady doesn’t mean she always wants flowers and chocolates on Mother’s Day.

While breakfast in bed is a great way to begin pampering mum on her special day, there are plenty of other amazing goodies out there that will make her grin from ear to ear.

So treat her to a new gadget that will give her the edge she needs to morph into a supermum. Does she love to cook? Get her a gizmo that will help her whip up the family’s favourites in no time at all. Does she love to read? Then fill a new ereader with digital books so she can take her entire library with her.

Our top picks for the 2019 Mother’s Day tech gift guide combine utility with elegance, with a variety of options that are sure to make every mum feel special.

KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 stand mixer

Image: KitchenAid

If your mum loves cook, you can't go wrong with the KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 mixer. It’s been built to last while beating, kneading and whisking pretty much everything. In fact, the attachment hub will transform the mixer into a pasta maker, vegetable slicer, sausage maker and so much more.

JBL Link View smart display

Image: JBL

It's the most expensive smart display available, but it’s well worth the money, especially if you've got a mum that enjoys her music. The JBL Link View offers the best audio experience of any smart display on the market right now, despite its compact form, and she'll rarely need to push the volume more than halfway up if she wants to pump out some tunes or watch a video. Plus she’ll get Google Assistant to help her with her day – after all, traditional smart speakers are so 2018.

Fitbit Versa

Image: Fitbit

You don’t have to shell out a whole load of cash to get mum a smartwatch that not only looks good but performs well. The Fitbit Versa is an Apple Watch-esque smart wearable without the jaw-dropping price tag or thickness, and it will help your mother keep on top of her fitness regime and also keep tabs on her reproductive cycle. She can store her favourite music on board too, and the watch pairs seamlessly with Bluetooth headphones.

Mophie PowerStation Plus charger

Image: Mophie

A premium look and built-in cable tips for both micro USB and Apple Lightning aren’t the only features of the Mophie PowerStation Plus. There’s a second USB port so mum can charge two devices at once. The PowerStation Plus offers 2.1A output and smart adaptive charging technology, giving your devices a quick top-up. While the PowerStation Plus Mini carries a 4,000mAh battery, the PowerStation Plus XL sports a huge 12,000mAh capacity. Grab the size you think best suits your mum's needs.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

Image: Fujifilm

This Fujifilm snapper looks nothing like an instant camera, in fact, its retro good looks will make mum feel really cool when she whips it out of her bag to take those instantly printable memories. The Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is also the only instant camera to come with a rechargeable battery which, according to Fujifilm, should last as long as 10 film packs. And with some manual control, it feels like it’s pitched to the photo enthusiast.

Tile Style Bluetooth tracker

Image: Tile

If your mum's forever losing her keys, this little white square will help her keep tabs on her handbag or key bunch via Bluetooth and a companion app. It’s slim, waterproof, durable and looks great stuck on any item or attached to a key ring. Moreover, it’s a great gift idea for anyone on a budget.

Jabra Elite 65t

Image: Jabra

Jabra has packed a heck of a lot of functionality into the Elite 65t without compromising on sound quality. For less than $300, mum can get a great pair of true wireless ‘buds with a sleek and durable design that’s comfortable to wear as well. There’s up to five hours of battery life, with a few more top-ups from the charging case as well. And, with the companion app, it offers a decent degree of customisation as well, for both Android and iOS users.

iRobot Roomba 690

Image: iRobot

Vacuuming can be a real chore, but with a robot vacuum doing the dirty work, your mother will love coming home to a freshly cleaned floor. With just the press of a button, this little droid will do its thing and get back to its charging base all on its own. It can handle carpets and hard floors and won’t burn a massive hole in the pocket either.

Upright Go posture trainer

Image: Upright Technologies

Does mum spend a lot of time sitting down for work? She might be developing back issues if she isn’t too careful about her posture. That’s where the Upright Go comes in. It’s a small wearable that sticks on to a person’s upper back and vibrates the moment their posture goes awry. It’s a nifty little device that can help reduce the pain in mum’s neck and back.

Marley EM-JT000 Stir It Up turntable

Image: House of Marley

If your mother loves her dusty ol’ vinyls, then help her get them out of storage so she can enjoy them again on a turntable that looks classically good. It features a bamboo plinth, an Audio-Technica cartridge and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Moreover, the Stir It Up even has USB to PC recording, so your mum can even use it to save digital copies of her favourite vinyl tracks.

Amazon Kindle ereaders

Image: Amazon

If your mum loves to read, give her the convenience of carrying her entire library around with her. The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is the best yet. With Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity globally, downloading books anywhere is a breeze. The screen light is easily adjusted to suit the reading environment and the battery generally lasts a few weeks between charges, even with the light on. And it’s the most cost-effective Kindle, too.

To truly pamper your book-loving mum, however, you might want to step up to the Kindle Oasis. It offers the best e-reading experience money can buy, and features a very easy-to-use navigation system in a beautifully designed device.

Google Chromecast

Image: Google

Let your mother get cosy on the couch and binge-watch some of her favourite TV shows on her not-so-smart TV. The Chromecast is one of the best media streamers available today and it’s great value for money. For just $55, mum gets a nifty little device that can cast movies and shows onto her TV from her phone, tablet or laptop without needing to get herself a truly smart telly.

Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit

Image: Philips

Not having to get up to switch lights on or off is one less thing to do... but waking up and going to sleep to lights that mimic sunrise and sunset is better still. The Philips Hue White Ambiance smart lights are fully programmable and easily controlled via an app or a digital assistant and offer lights ranging within the white and yellow spectrum. They’re great for setting the mood and giving a room a glow that suits the occasion.

Foreo UFO

Image: Foreo

It might have a strange name, but this little device will pamper mum in the shower, offering her spa-worthy facials in the comfort of her own home. The Foreo UFO uses the company’s masks with sonic pulses and LED light therapy to keep skin glowing and revitalised, and it’s all done within 90 seconds.

GUS Eco Bamboo multi-device charging station

Image: Amazon

Is mum constantly misplacing her charging cables or complaining of all her cables getting tangled? She needs an organiser that will hold all her devices (up to and including a laptop) so she can keep them charged in a neat and orderly fashion. The GUS bamboo charging station has one large slot for laptops – with enough space to accomodate laptops from big Windows machines to petite Apple MacBooks – along with a slot for a tablet and three slots that will accommodate smartphones. It's something the entire family might use – and will look good on any table.