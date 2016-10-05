You can see right through Panasonic's latest TV

Finding the balance between décor and appliance is often a tricky task, but Panasonic's latest innovation blurs the two together with its prototype TV that's totally translucent.

Refined from an earlier design shown at CES earlier this year, the new prototype was demonstrated at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies trade show, or CEATEC, taking place in Tokyo, Japan this week.

The translucent display is powered by a super-thin OLED screen mesh applied to a glass backing that maintains a crisp image even if there is light behind it - though the image is optimal in a dim setting - and is totally see-through when not in use.

You can also see the prototype display transition from unassuming sliding glass to full-on television for yourself in the video tour of Panasonic's CEATEC 2016 booth below:

Though impressive, there will be a lot of downtime to wait before you're connecting your windows to your entertainment center.

While fully demonstrable, a Panasonic spokesperson tells Engadget that the technology behind its prototype will likely stay in development for about three more years.

We reached out to Panasonic to confirm if that time frame is correct, and will update the story if new details emerge. In the meantime, we'll just dream of tasteful armoire sets for the den that we'd like to see outfitted with hidden screens.