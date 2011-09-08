LG launches THX-certified 55-inch passive 3G TV

The LW9800 might be LG's most impressive passive 3D TV yet

LG has announced perhaps its most impressive passive 3D TV yet in the shape of the 55-inch Nano Full LED Cinema LW9800 3D HDTV.

The new flagship set is the first passive 3D television to earn THX-certification, after passing over 400 3D visual tests from the Lucasfilm-owned cinematic kingpin.

The LW9800 also comes packing LG's new Nano LED tech which the company says gives a greater range and life to colours.

"The Nano Full LED display employs a thin film incorporating a full array of LEDs, giving it more uniform light distribution and detailed local dimming from over two hundred addressable sectors," says the official release.

Smart TV

LG's new big-screen titan also comes loaded with the company's Smart TV platform, boasting a host of connected TV apps including Skype and a host video on-demand services.

LG remains the only manufacturer to support both the active and passive 3D standards, neither of which have made a dominant play.

However, passive 3D tech appears to have taken a bit of a back seat in recent months, so LG's new, well-specced model is a welcome addition.

It doesn't come cheap though

The LW9800, unveiled at the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) Expo, is available now in the US and comes loaded with the rather intimidating RRP of $3,799 (£2,381).

The UK price and availability is yet to be confirmed.

Link: Slashgear