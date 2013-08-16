Foxtel Play brings more live sporting action with 2013 Bledisloe Cup

If you missed out on tickets to the Wallabies vs All Blacks match tomorrow night in Sydney and don't want to tie yourself down to a year-long Foxtel subscription, then Foxtel Play has some exciting news for you.

Along with the Barclays Premier League, Foxtel's IPTV service will be streaming all of the 2013 Rugby Championship matches, starting with the Bledisloe Cup from 7pm, August 17.

Again, you'll have to get a standard Foxtel Play genre package (starting from $25) before adding the premium Sports. As it costs an extra $25, you'll be looking at $50 a month minimum, but as a month-to-month service, you won't be stuck in a year-long contract.

More blips!

Here are some blips to hold you over until the games begin!