‘Air-gapped' MacBooks and encrypted e-readers: how Disney stopped Star Wars leaks

The latest Star Wars movies have been among the most hotly-anticipated films of all time, and that means there are plenty of people who could profit from finding out their secrets ahead of release.

And that in turn means some pretty drastic measures have had to be taken in order to keep the details of their scripts from leaking, right down to the tech used to write and share them.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed the extreme lengths taken to keep his script from being seen, even as it was being written.

“I typed Episode VIII out on a MacBook Air. For security it was 'air-gapped' –never connected to the internet,“ he told the WSJ.

“I carried it around and used it for nothing except writing the script. I kept it in a safe at Pinewood Studios. I think my producer was constantly horrified I would leave it in a coffee shop.“

Han Oh-No

It's been a similar story on the set of the forthcoming Han Solo standalone movie.

Actor Woody Harrelson was shocked at the amount of secrecy he had to adhere to, and the tech wizardry to keep all those secrets safe.

“You don’t even get a script,” he told the Guardian, “It’s all done on an e-reader with an encrypted password and if you so much as walk off set, you have to wear a cloak in case a drone flies over and takes a picture. It’s crazy.”

Whether it was an iPad or a Kindle, Harrelson wouldn't – or couldn't – say. So, if you want to get involved with a galaxy far, far away, take note – you may have to be prepared for some Jedi Mind tricks courtesy of the Disney IT department.