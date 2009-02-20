Phantom updates on the way for Windows 7

Windows 7 Beta and the Phantom Updates - it should be a film

Microsoft has revealed that it will be releasing 'up to five' test updates to PCs running the Windows 7 beta, but insists that they will not bring any new features.

In a short blog from Brandon LeBlanc, Microsoft confirmed that it would be releasing several updates for Windows 7 from February 24, but only to test how the OS' updater will work.

"…we will be releasing up to 5 test updates to PCs running the Windows 7 Beta (Build 7000) via Windows Update," said LeBlanc.

Test and verify

"These updates allow us to test and verify our ability to deliver and manage the updating of Windows 7. We typically verify servicing scenarios during a beta," he added.

The blog points out that the updates will not automatically install, even if the user has turned on automatic updates – and will need to be manually installed through Windows Update.

"These updates do not deliver new features or bug fixes," added LeBlanc

"The test updates simply replace system files with the same version of the file currently on the system."