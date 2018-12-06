SJCAM's Gimbal 2 promises super-smooth footage on any action camera

Despite the advanced image stabilization features on some action cameras like the GoPro Hero7 Black, a gimbal is a must if you want to ensure super-smooth footage.

For GoPro users there's already the Karma Grip, but, as in the action camera market itself, there are a growing number of alternatives. The latest is the Gimbal 2 from SJCAM, which promises to be much improved on the original model.

Not only is it compatible with SJCAM action cameras like the SJ8 Plus and SJ8 Pro, but also GoPro's Hero range, Yi's range of action cameras and the Sony RX0.

Featuring brushless motors, the Gimbal 2 is able to perform four different functions. The Basic Follow Mode is the Gimbal 2's default function, and is designed to deliver a smooth horizontal-only rotation in the same direction as the gimbal handle.

Lock Mode keeps the gimbal locked in one particular direction, while you can easily change the direction, pan and tilt using the joystick. Free Follow Mode will see the gimbal follow according to the direction at which the handle is pointing, including up and down. Finally, Selfie Angle Mode will switch the camera direction towards the person holding it, which should be great news for vloggers.

Brushless motors

The brushless motors in the SJCAM Gimbal 2 promise to deliver smooth rotations and respond instantly, for judder-free, stable-looking videos. The 3-axis stabilization gives you wide range of motion (320-degree tilting, 320-degree rolling and 640-degree panning), while an additional motor is said to greatly reduce vibrations, as it helps to counter unwanted movements in the yaw axis.

The Gimbal 2's battery is claimed to be good for six hours of use from a single charge, while any action camera mounted on the Gimbal 2 can be charged using the Gimbal’s battery.

The SJCAM Gimbal 2 is now available for £119.99, with US and Australian pricing to be confirmed.