Sigma announces development of three CINE lenses

Photographers may think of Sigma as a company responsible for crafting a slew of impressive optics in its Art, Contemporary and Sport lines, but the Global Vision family in which these sit is also home to a video-centric CINE line of lenses, and it's a line that's set to expand, with three new options on the way.

The upcoming optics, which join seven current lenses in the FF High Speed Prime line, are the 28mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF and 105mm T1.5 FF. All three have an imaging circle that satisfies the dimensions of a full-frame sensor, and each has been optimized for 6K and 8K shooting.

Once released, the line will cover focal lengths between 14mm to 135mm inclusive, joining three zoom options to make a total of 13 lenses.

The 28mm T1.5 and 40mm T1.5 lenses

The first of the triplet that's set for release is the 105mm T1.5 FF, which is due to launch in October at a price of £4,749 for Standard version, and £5,649 for the Fully Luminous Version; US and Australia pricing is yet to be confirmed. This will be followed by the 40mm T1.5 FF at the end of the year, before the 28mm T1.5 FF arrives at the start of 2019, although prices for these two have not yet been disclosed.

Each lens mirrors the seven existing options in the FF High Speed Prime line in being designed with a nine-bladed diaphragm, and each has a T-stop range from T1.5 to T16. All three are set to be available in PL, Canon EF and Sony E mounts.

Sigma has also confirmed that it's developing lenses for the LPL mount, which was announced by ARRI in February. Although it hasn't disclosed whether existing lenses will be compatible with the mount, lenses designed for this system should be available in "2019 or later".

The three new FF High Speed Prime lenses will be on show, and available for testing, at the 2018 IBC Show that will be held from September 14-18 in Amsterdam.