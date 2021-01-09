Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: what we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a superb smartwatch, ranking high in our list of the best smartwatches money can buy, so of course we’re excited to see what Samsung will do next. The company is almost certainly hard at work on the Galaxy Watch 4 already, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Once leaks and rumors start emerging you’ll find them all below, but in the meantime you’ll find our wish list of all the key improvements that we want from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

From features that actually work on day one to a better app situation, there's a lot that could be improved for Samsung's next smartwatch, as you'll see below.

We've also included an educated guess at when we’re likely to see the Galaxy Watch 4 – and what it might cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was announced on August 21 of 2020. There wasn’t a Galaxy Watch 2, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was announced on August 5 of 2019, and the original Samsung Galaxy Watch was unveiled on August 9 of 2018.

With all that in mind it’s very likely that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be announced in August of this year, though there aren’t any release date rumors yet, so we can’t be certain.

Whenever it’s announced, it will probably be another two weeks or so from then to when it’s actually released, so don’t expect to have the Galaxy Watch 4 on your wrist before late August.

As for what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might cost, there aren’t any rumors there yet, but it might well be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which starts at $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the smaller 41mm model, and $429 / £419 / AU$699 for the larger 45mm one, with the price rising in both cases if you want LTE connectivity.

News and leaks

So far there aren’t really any Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaks, but as soon as we hear anything we’ll add it to this article.

There are a few things that we can predict though. Based on previous models it’s likely that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in two different sizes, optionally come with LTE, and in all cases come with a heart rate monitor, an ECG, GPS, and a circular AMOLED screen.

It will also almost certainly run Tizen and come with a variety of exercise and activity tracking features, along with a swim-safe build.

What we want to see

As excellent as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is, there’s always room for improvement, and we think Samsung would do well to start with the following five things.

1. Better battery life

Battery life is a problem with a lot of smart devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is no exception. While its life isn’t terrible, it does need charging every two to three days in our tests.

Worse still, the size of the battery and the life it delivers are both actually a step down from the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, so for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 we want to see a return to form, with a battery that can go four to five days between charges.

That might be tricky while keeping the wearable slim, but if any company can do it it’s one with the resources of Samsung.

2. A lower price

With a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 and a price of $479 / £459 / AU$849 for a 45mm model with LTE, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is far from cheap. In fact, its starting price is higher than that of an Apple Watch 6 in many regions, which seems excessive.

So for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 we want a lower starting price, perhaps more in line with the original Galaxy Watch, which started at $329 / £279. At the very least though we really hope Samsung doesn’t further push the price up.

3. ECG and SpO2 out of the box

Not all of the Galaxy Watch 3's fitness features were active initially (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is packed full of health features, including an ECG (electrocardiogram), blood pressure monitoring, and an SpO2 monitor for detecting sleep apnea, but none of them were available in all regions at launch.

That’s because these features each need certifying by regulatory bodies in most countries before being activated in them, but it was a shame to have a premium product where many of its advertised features didn’t initially work.

So for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 we want these features to still be included, but we want them all to be active everywhere on day one.

4. More apps

For its Galaxy Watch wearables Samsung has opted to use Tizen, rather than Wear OS. That’s not entirely a bad thing since Tizen has a lot to like about it, but one area where it struggles even more than Google’s smartwatch operating system is apps.

As well as only offering a rather limited number of apps, it also lacks some of the most useful smartwatch ones, such as Google Maps.

We’d love to see this situation somehow improved for the Galaxy Watch 4, whether it’s through Samsung somehow incentivizing developers to bring more apps to its device, or producing more and better apps of its own to make up for the omissions.

5. A new chipset and more RAM

Smartwatch specs don’t move on as fast as smartphone ones do, which is why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 uses the same chipset as the original Galaxy Watch. Not only that, but it also has less RAM (at just 1GB) than the LTE version of the first Samsung Galaxy Watch.

While performance is solid, it’s definitely time Samsung improved both the chipset and RAM situation, so we want a new one of the former and at least 1.5GB of the latter in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.