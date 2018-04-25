Samsung Galaxy S9 Active specs leak reveals a massive battery

It looks as though we might well be getting a tougher version of the Samsung Galaxy S9, as a specs list for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Active has just leaked, revealing that it has a 4,000mAh battery.

That’s significantly larger than the 3,000mAh unit in the standard Galaxy S9, or even the 3,500mAh one in the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, but it’s believable, as it’s in line with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active.

The rest of the specs list, shared by Ready Tricks, lines up with the Galaxy S9, including a 5.8-inch 1440 x 2960 screen, an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera that can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

This could be an early look at the S9 Active's specs. Credit: Ready Tricks

Even if it's real you may not be able to buy it

We’d take all this with a pinch of salt for now, as a specs list can be easily faked and it’s not clear how the source obtained it or where from, but if Samsung is making a Galaxy S9 Active then this is about what we’d expect to see.

Other than the battery, the main difference between the Active and the standard S9 is likely to be the design. There’s no news on that, but based on past models we’d expect a flat rather than a curved screen, and a tougher build designed to survive a drop.

The source claims the S9 Active will land in quarter three of this year (July-September), which would make sense since the Galaxy S8 Active arrived in August 2017, so we’ll probably be waiting a few months yet.

And when it does arrive there's no guarantee that you'll be able to buy it – Samsung’s Active models typically aren’t widely released, with the S8 Active being a US- and initially AT&T-exclusive.

Via GSM Arena