Samsung Galaxy S22 design leaked and shown off in renders

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range is no great secret at this point, as the likely look of all three rumored phones has already leaked. But now we’ve had perhaps our best look yet at the likely design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, complete with some new details.

LetsGoDigital has – in collaboration with Super Roader (a South Korean former Samsung employee) – obtained information about the design of these phones, and has commissioned digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli (also known as Snoreyn) to make some high-quality renders showing that design.

You can see some of these below: they show the standard Samsung Galaxy S22, but the Galaxy S22 Plus will reportedly look very similar, just in a slightly larger size.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Snoreyn) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Snoreyn) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Snoreyn)

The design shown is very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, and to previous leaks. That includes a metal camera block in the top left corner of the back, and a punch-hole camera in the top center of the screen.

There are some differences though. According to this site, the camera block is slightly less rounded than on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, and the renders also show a flatter back – though that detail seemingly comes from a separate leak that we’ve previously reported on.

In any case, if what we’re seeing and hearing so far pans out, then the visual differences between the upcoming phones and the current range could be small and subtle – at least when it comes to the standard and Plus models.

Analysis: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks to be the odd one out

While this leak focuses on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus, this site and others have also previously leaked the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the design of that looks set to be very different.

If leaks are right, this phone will look more like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than a typical Galaxy S model, with squarer corners and an S Pen slot.

But it looks to have a different camera design than any Samsung flagship, with there possibly not really being a camera block at all. Instead, the lenses could individually stick out of the back slightly, with more of a ‘waterdrop’ design.

Nothing is certain yet of course, but so far it would appear that the S22 Ultra will be the one to go for if you want something new and fresh.