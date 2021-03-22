Resident Evil Village PC system requirements revealed

Capcom has revealed the Resident Evil Village PC system requirements on its Steam page for the game ahead of its May 7 2021 release, with further details on requirements for ray tracing available on Capcom’s Japanese website.

Will you need to break the bank on PC upgrades to be able to run the game, then? Not necessarily, as Resident Evil Village looks to be impressively scalable on lower to mid-range PCs, too, as was the case with Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

The minimum and recommended Resident Evil Village PC system requirements are as follows:

Minimum requirements (1080p)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements (1080p)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Ray tracing recommended requirements (4K)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

DirectX: Version 12

Scalable survival horror

At this point, Capcom seems to have a decent grasp on developing robust PC ports, as judging by Resident Evil Village’s PC requirements, you should be able to run the game on a wide variety of machines. You may just have to tone down some graphics settings to get it running smoothly on older cards.

Capcom has yet to confirm Resident Evil Village’s file size on PC, but a leak via the PlayStationSize twitter account points to the game’s PS5 file size being around 27GB barring any day one patches.

However, the official Microsoft Store listing totals Resident Evil Village’s file size at around 45GB, but this could be accounting for a day one patch as well as the inclusion of the bonus multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse that’s bundled with Resident Evil Village.