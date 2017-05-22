Red Dead Redemption 2 release date delayed to 2018

Hitch up your horses – the wait for Red Dead Redemption 2 just got longer.

Publisher Rockstar Games announced today the highly anticipated sequel to 2010's Red Dead Redemption will now go on sale in spring 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2's release date was initially slated for fall 2017, but Rockstar says 'the outlaw epic' requires more time, as it's being built from the ground up for PS4 and Xbox One.

"... some extra time is necessary to ensure that we deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar said in a post. "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."

Summer surprise and new screenshots

Gamers won't be left high and dry until next spring, however. Rockstar plans to share more details about Red Dead Redemption 2 this summer and also released new screenshots of the game today, which you can view in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Looks good, right?

While E3 2017 technically happens a few days before the summer season begins, perhaps Rockstar will share a drip of RDR2 news during the annual gaming show, which gets off the ground on June 10.

So far, we know Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place "across the vast and unforgiving American heartland," and appears to follow a gang of seven outlaws.

There's no word if the first Red Dead Redemption's protagonist, John Marston, will make a return, but Rockstar has promised a "brand new online multiplayer experience."

We also don't know if the game will come to PC, though that may be a detail Rockstar is saving for the summer.