Realme's first smartwatch is coming soon - and it looks startlingly like the Fitbit Versa

Realme is quickly becoming a big deal in smartphones, especially in countries like India where the company looks set to overtake Samsung soon.

Continuing its foray as a tech-lifestyle brand, the company is gearing up to launch its very ever smartwatch - and we now know what it's set to look like.

A fresh report from XDA developers gives us a glimpse of what the upcoming Realme Watch will look like, including a tease from the company itself. The company's CEO was wearing the device in a Q&A video, which is where the screenshot above comes from.

According to the video and report from XDA Developers, the Realme Watch is set to have a square display with rounded corners and features a fair amount of bezel.

The Realme logo is located at the bottom of the watch, just below the 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen color display with 320 x 320 resolution.

In this way, the device looks a lot like a Fitbit Versa smartwatch, which has a 'squircle' (square and circle) body with a smaller screen and the Fitbit logo below the screen.

A leaked image of the Realme watch (Image credit: XDA developers)

The watch is said to come with a 160mAh battery, which could last up to a week. And the watch will most likely come with a proprietary magnetic charger as we can spot the pins at the rear of the watch. The report also confirms the IP68 certification and Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme's own operating system

The Realme watch looks likely to come with its own OS and not Google’s Wear OS. This also says it may not have GPS but will include a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen monitor.

The reports suggest the watch might be able to hold data for up to a week without connecting to any device or companion app. It is expected to come with five pre-loaded watch faces. However, there is still no clarity over 3rd party apps and watch face support.

The Realme smartwatch will come with basic features like display date and time, step counter, HR monitor which will be accessible through the watch UI itself. Other features will include various kinds of exercise tracking, sedentary reminders, water reminders, and meditation guide. The UI is likely to include weather and sleep data.

An example of the user interface on the wearable (Image credit: XDA developers)

It seems the Realme Watch comes with the ability to control media on your phone too, and you can use the watch as a shutter button to take pictures with your phone.

Finally, renders also show that the Realme smartwatch is likely to come in different color options including black, white, yellow, and blue. On to the right of the display, there is a button which can be used to lock/unlock the device and navigate around the UI.

There is no news on when the Realme watch will be officially announced, or how much it'll cost. It has been teased in India, so we'd expect it to be available there before anywhere else.