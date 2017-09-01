Razer unleashes its first customizable FPS gaming mouse

Over at IFA 2017, Razer has unveiled its first ever customizable gaming mouse which has been designed specifically for first-person shooters.

The Razer Basilisk offers a number of adjustable elements, including the scroll wheel which can have its resistance increased (or decreased) to suit the individual’s taste.

The mouse sports eight programmable buttons and features a removable ‘clutch’ button that attaches to the side of the peripheral, and can be switched between a short and long version depending on your hand size.

The clutch is also programmable, and although its default setting is to switch between high and low sensitivity (the latter being useful for sniping), you can change it to other functions like making it a push-to-talk button.

Practice all day for accuracy

All of these customizable goodies wouldn’t be much use to FPS players if this wasn’t a highly accurate mouse, and of course the Basilisk doesn’t disappoint in this department, being driven by a 5G optical sensor boasting 16,000 DPI (the same sensor as seen in the company’s DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead).

The Razer Basilisk’s mechanical switches are rated to 50 million clicks, and the mouse benefits from Razer Chroma customizable lighting, too. It weighs 107g and is approximately 125mm long and 75mm wide.

You can purchase the Basilisk from Razer’s online store today and it will set you back $70 in the US or €70 (around £65, AU$105) this side of the pond.