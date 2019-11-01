The best PS4 prices, bundles and sales in Australia (November 2019)

With the release of the PS4 Pro, Sony's non-4K console has seen some incredibly competitive prices in both the bundles and the regular Slim model consoles. There's also the new white PlayStation 4 Slim which is looking cooler than ever, so we've helped you out by rounding up the best prices below.

Below you'll find all of the absolute cheapest standalone PS4 deals from Australian retailers, followed by our pick of what we think are the bundle deals that offer the best value, so you can dive straight into the wealth of amazing PlayStation 4 games on offer right now.

The PS4 is currently in a number of different forms. Directly below, you'll find the best deals for the PS4 and new PS4 Slim which has come in to replace the original model with a slimmer design (just like the Xbox One S).

The best PS4 and PS4 Slim deals:

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB - Crash Team Racing bundle – $482 Want a PS4 with more storage? For $482, you can get a black PS4 Slim console with 1TB of hard drive space and the fantastic Crash Team Racing thrown in for good measure. Alternatively, you could get the console on its own for $470.View Deal

Compare more PS4 prices in real time at our sister site Getprice

More PS4 and PS4 Slim deals

The PS4 Slim is... slimmer, quieter and smaller

The new PS4 Slim effectively replaced the original PS4 when it launched in September 2016 for around $440 (500GB) or $510 (1TB). This smaller, lighter and more power efficient model also ends up being cheaper than the model it replaced, so there's little point looking out for the original model.

Check out the list below for up-to-date deals on the PS4 Slim.

However, as always the best deals come in the form of the bundles, so you should scroll further down this page as you may be able to nab one cheaper than a standalone console! The PS4 Slim is available in black or white.

Need an extra cheap PS4 controller? Don't forget to check our Best DualShock 4 deals. Or maybe a cheap PlayStation VR deal?