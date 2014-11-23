Wet Wet Wet: The best ways to listen to music in your bathroom

The ablutions that begin each day are dull and lifeless, while bathing in silence is one of life's little missed opportunities.

What about that album you downloaded and haven't listened to yet? Or that podcast that could change your life?

Since few want to take their precious smartphone anywhere near the moist confines of a bathroom, let alone a bath, we've put together some options for tunes on the toilet and songs in the shower.

Waterproof Bluetooth speakers

While novelties like the iDuck Wireless Waterproof Speaker will suit some, there are some serious waterproof Bluetooth speakers available that offer stunning audio quality as well as versatility.

Perhaps the finest is the splash-proof Braven BRV-1, which can't be dunked under water, but it can take a splash or two. Completely weather-proof, the 890g BRV-1's subwoofers offer the kind of bass you'll never hear from a smartphone's speakers, and it comes with a 3.5mm stereo jack and a built-in mic for hands-free calls, too. The BRV-1's battery charges via microUSB and keeps on going for around 12 hours.

Close competitor the Grace Digital ECOXBT Waterproof Speaker gives 10 hours of music and adds grab handles on each side.

The ECOXBT is a waterproof wireless wonder

Another option is the Sonixx BeachBox Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, which comes with a rugged, rubberised shockproof and splash-proof design. Though best left on a shelf rather than taken into the shower cubicle itself, the BeachBox is big on sound quality thanks to its compatibility with APT-X lossless Bluetooth streaming. It includes an aux-in for hooking-up a smartphone and, for owners of flashy Android devices, the BeachBox also includes NFC for one-touch tap pairing.

For only £5.96 (about US$9, AU$11) you can get a the tiny 6 x 6 x 5cm TechCode Mini Ultra Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Stereo, which sticks to the wall and offers six hours of music when paired to a smartphone left outside of shower.

Waterproof phones

Savvy smartphone owners with waterproof phones won't need any of these gadgets, though such handsets are still relatively rare. However, phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S5, Sony Xperia Z3 and Sony Xperia M2 Aqua can all happily be dunked in the bath/shower and survive.

The Galaxy S5 boasts IP67 rating (dunk it a metre underwater for 30 minutes) while the Xperia Z3 reaches IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes) and the Xperia M2 Aqua also has a rating of IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes).

Sony's Xperia phones have been waterproof for a few years

Crucially, the speakers on flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S5 and Xperia Z3 are a cut above, too.

There are other smartphones that can be used in the bathroom, too, including a range of handsets from niche manufacturer Kyocera (such as the Kyocera Hydro Elite and the Kyocera Hydro Life) and both the Motorola Moto G and HTC One M8, both of which can happily sit on a shelf in a misty bathroom, they just can't join you in the shower.

Waterproof shower radios

There are a plethora of splash-proof AM/FM radios that will give you some aquatic entertainment. A cheap option is Sony's ICF-S79W AM/FM/Weather Band Digital Tuner Shower Radio, which boasts a great reception.

Waterproof radios are usually cheap AM/FM affairs

There's also the Abco Tech Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Shower Speaker & Handsfree Speakerphone, which has a sucker to fix onto a tiled wall or shower enclosure. The battery last for up to 15 hours, and it pairs automatically to your phone after the initial set-up.

There's a pricier version that adds an FM radio, too and the equally diminutive Aquabourne FM Bath/Beach/Shower radio adds an aux-in for attaching a smartphone.

Waterproof all-in-one MP3 players

If you're the first to wake-up in your house, you'll be wanting to keep things quiet. A nice option is the waterproof MP3 player with waterproof headphones, though don't forget you'll have to connect-up to a PC or Mac to drag-and-drop music to it.

If you're looking for something for the shower, Sony's Walkman NWZ-W273S is the best bet; it wraps around your head and is completely waterproof. On the side are skip track and volume controls, and the earplugs are comfortable, effectively blocking-out water. The battery lasts for eight hours.

The NU Dolphin Touch wins the watery name game

The Speedo Aquabeat 2 is similar, but involves more cables and is more tuned to swimming than bathing, while the KitSound Triathlon is a middle way; it's built around the same headband concept as the Sony, yet includes earbuds that hang loose, though it only lasts for five hours on a charge.

However, perhaps the best option is the Universe NU Dolphin Waterproof Touch 4GB, which adds an FM radio and a screen that makes it the easiest to use while in the bath.

Waterproof DAB radios

If you like to catch up with the news headlines while you shower and shave on morning, a DAB radio is what you need, and a water resistant one, at that.

Roberts' Splash is the only waterproof DAB option

The choice is slim but a good option is the Roberts Splash DAB/FM RDS Digital All Weather Radio, while the same company also makes the Unologic DAB/FM RDS Digital Radio with Built-in Battery Charger, meaning a cable free experience in the bathroom.

Waterproof in-ceiling and in-wall speakers

If you want to get all custom install about it and have some serious money to spend, there are myriad options for installing speakers in the wall or ceiling of your bathroom – though will have to integrate these into a whole house music and entertainment system.

Go all DIY with Q Acoustics' in-ceiling speakers

Q Acoustics' Q Install Weatherproof QI50CW in-ceiling 5.25-inch speaker is designed for wet-rooms, and can cope with high humidity thanks to a driver-sealing construction, as well as a corrosion-resistant aluminium grille, which clips magnetically into place.