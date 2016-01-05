This is Nikon's first-ever action camera

Call it the GoPro effect: Nikon has revealed its first-ever action camera, the KeyMission 360.

As the name implies, it's a 360-degree snapper, and it's capable of capturing recordings in 4K. Nikon claims it takes true 360-degree video, delivering this capability directly to consumers.

The wearable KeyMission 360 features an image sensor and lens combo on the front and back. Each side takes its own shots, then these are combined inside the camera to generate one high-def, 360-degree image.

We imagine someone surfing or skiing and capturing themselves riding the wave or mountain with the rear lens, while the front one grabs the front shots. We haven't seen a final video yet, but the promise is quite cool.

The action cam can go down to watery depths of up to 30 meters without a separate housing, and its durable in conditions like dust, shocks and low temperatures. During playback, users can enable electronic vibration reduction to cut down on camera shakiness, resulting in a crisper, cleaner video.

The KeyMission 360 is the first of a larger line of action cameras that Nikon will bring to market. There's no word on pricing or specs yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Price pending, the KeyMission 360 give those looking for an action camera pause when deciding between it or a GoPro. However, Nikon seems more keen to have the camera make a splash in the VR video market, which has a growing canon thanks to the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Oculus Rift.