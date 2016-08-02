Lens flair: 7 cameras that have had an extreme color makeover

Until recently, one decision you didn't have to make when deciding on what camera to get was what color you'd get it in. Cameras were pretty much all black, with the odd chrome/silver finish option available depending on the model you were looking at.

Manufacturers have got a little braver since then, with the likes of mirrorless cameras and tough compacts available in a raft of vibrant colors.

The arrival of the Nikon Coolpix W100 goes beyond that though, with a funky finish that certainly sets it apart from the crowd (if that's too much for you, its also available in a host of other colors). However, it's by no means the most outlandish makeover we've seen on a camera, which got us thinking about some of the more eye-catching paint jobs to grace a camera...