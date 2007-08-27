Casio offers YouTube-friendly digicams

Casio has announced two new Exilim models for all you YouTubers out there.

The Casio Exilim Z-1080 is a 10.1-megapixel snapper with built-in face detection. It has a YouTube capture mode, which enables you to shoot and save movies at the optimum size, quality and other settings for YouTube.

With a high ISO of 6400, the Casio Exilim Z-1080 is perfect for shooting in low-light conditions. Movies can be shot at the high compression, H.264 standard rate, and viewed on its 2.6-inch LCD screen. It's available in grey, black, blue, pink and gold.

Casio Exilim EX-V8

The second addition, the compact Casio Exilim EX-V8, features a 7x optical zoom, 8.1 megapixels, a 2.5-inch LCD screen, the same YouTube functionalities, plus four blur reduction technologies and image stabilisation. The EX-V8 is available in either silver or black.

Both cameras should be on display at IFA 2007 in Berlin this week, and due for release in September. UK pricing has not been confirmed.