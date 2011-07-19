Benro flip lock tripod range introduced

Kenro, the UK distributor of Benro tripods has announced the release of a new Flip Lock Aluminium monopod and 'Transfunctional' travel tripod range.

The monopod has been designed for fast set ups, combining strong stable camera support in situations where using a tripod may not be practical, for instance in sports, nature and general outdoor photography.

Features of the monopod include flip lock lever design legs, a padded handgrip and a hand strap. A swivel foot pad, with a large base and flexible ball and socket is designed to give good grip on difficult or unstable surfaces.

With a maximum load of 18 kilograms, the monopod will have a recommended retail price of £67.

The Travel Angel Transfunctional Series Tripods are also made from aliminium and have magnesium alloy castings.

Each of the three models in the new range is supplied with matched series ball head and have twist lock legs. The legs can be independently locked in two positions, designed for use in difficult and cramped conditions, or uneven surfaces and can be folded back through 180 degrees. A detachable leg on the tripod can be instantly converted into a monopod.

The tripods also feature Benro's weather resistant rubberised leg-locks, which along with the anti-rotating legs are designed for quick set ups. Each of the tripods comes with a high quality durable case with straps.

The three new models is available with varying maximum loads of 6, 8 or 12 kilograms. Recommended retail prices range from £220 for the smallest model, up to £259.99 for the largest.

More information can be found on the Kenro website.