10 photo tips for Tim Cook after his Super Bowl disaster

Blurry photos are the number one annoyance for any photographer and they always seem to happen to those once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities. Just ask Apple boss Tim Cook, who tweeted this blurry nonsense from the Super Bowl on the weekend.

We've got some photo tips for Tim, and for anyone who wants smarter shots from their smartphone:

1) Stand still! It's supposed to be your subject that's moving, not the camera.

2) Brace yourself. Smartphones are pretty good in low light these days, especially iPhones, but the shutter speed will be low and you still need to give them half a chance. Use a wall, a doorway or somebody else's shoulder if you have to.

3) Where's your subject? You need to work out what you're taking a picture of, and 'things in general' isn't the answer.

4) Grab a banker shot because you don't know how long you've got – but then use any extra time to go and explore some more angles.

5) Where's the panorama, Tim? They're really easy to shoot on an iPhone, they take no more than a few seconds to shoot and an indoor stadium will give you a spectacular photo.

For more tips on getting sharper shots with smartphones, compact cameras and DSLRs, keep reading. Our tips won't cure everything, and sometimes the conditions are so bad that there's no way you'll be able to get a sharp shot whatever you do.

But if you try out these quick and simple tips you really will boost your success rate for sharp photos, even when the odds are against you,