New Google Pixel leak reveals pretty much everything a day early

Tomorrow is the big day for Google as it's expected to announce the new Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, but it seems we may have seen everything already thanks to the latest leak.

UK phone retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally published product pages for both phones early - and has since pulled each from its website - but not before someone grabbed a few screenshots.

The website listed both phones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, microSD support and a choice of 32GB or 128GB storage.

The Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch 2K AMOLED display and a 3450mAh battery, while the Pixel comes with a less impressive sounding 5-inch Full HD screen and 2770mAh power pack.

Much of the same

Both phones have 8MP front-facing selfie shooters as well as 12MP rear cameras. It looks to be the same camera tech as used on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X down to the f/2.0 aperture as well as large 1.55-micron pixels.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the back of each phone and each phone will feature USB-C and fast-charging technology.

We can't take these specs as gospel just yet though, as retailers sometimes fill these pages with random information as place holders as they await final confirmation for the manufacturer - but pretty much all the specs leaked here a line with previous rumors we've seen.

There's sure to be more to learn about the Pixel XL and Pixel phones, but we don't have long to wait until we find out - Google's October 4 event starts at 9am PST, 12pm EST and 5pm BST.

Via Android Central