HTC One Mini to land on Telstra from September 17

Telstra is set to offer up the HTC One Mini starting from September 17, but you'll have to wait until October if you want it in "Stealth Black", which will be exclusive to Vodafone.

The HTC One Mini in Glacial Silver can be purchased outright in Telstra stores from September 17 for $480, but will also be available on its $60 Every Day Connect plan with a $2 monthly handset repayment.

This will give you $600 worth of included calls and MMS, unlimited SMS and 1GB of data a month over 24 months (minimum cost $1,488). You'll get the same offerings on a 24 month, $60 Business Performance plan.

While Vodafone hasn't announced its plans or pricing for the handset yet, we predict it will be available through its new Red plans. We also assume that Optus will have the phone available as well in the future.

Mini flavour

It's almost strange to call a 4.3-inch phone a mini, but the smaller iteration of the HTC One also compromises some internal power compared to its bigger brother, while also losing NFC entirely.

What it does have, though, is a 4.3-inch LCD3 display with 720p resolution, a dual-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It also sports HTC Sense and BlinkFeed over Android 4.2, with a 4MP rear-facing camera and a 1.6MP front-facing camera.

You'll be able to pre-order the handset from Telstra from September 3, and the first 500 online pre-orders will also receive a Beats Bluetooth speaker, presumably to take advantage of HTC's BoomSound feature.