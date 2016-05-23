Here's how Google plans to kill the password

Google takes security seriously, but it's also been on the hunt to find alternatives to passwords for a while now.

The company's latest attempt replaces lengthy codes by building up a measure of trust in your phone, and it's nearing the final stages of completion.

Announced as part of Project Abacus during Google's IO conference last year, the feature creates a continuous "Trust Score" as you go about your day by comparing your typing method, location, face, voice, and more.

When you attempt to log in, the device will check to see if it the environment is sketchy enough to necessitate a password, or just simply let you in unimpeded.

Daniel Kaufman, head of Google's Advanced Technology and Projects division, says that testing for the new biometric security measure is underway for this summer, TechCrunch reports.

A similar set of security measures are already present in Google's SmartLock feature, which can unlock a phone without a password if the device is in a familiar location or recognizes the user's face.

Unlike SmartLock, however, Google's new biometric security measure is an API, meaning developers can use it to protect your apps - as well as use multiple settings, like having sensitive mobile banking apps require higher Trust Scores than a Spotify player.

Kaufman says that "several very large financial institutions" will test out the API in June, meaning we could be seeing the password-less feature come to the public soon - a relief to those who can't remember multiple codes and wind up just going with "password."