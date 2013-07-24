Google officially launches Android 4.3 Jelly Bean

Google has finally taken the covers off the next version of its mobile platform, but Android 4.3 Jelly Bean is more iteration than next-generation.

With that in mind the changes that Android 4.3 are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, with updates to multi-user and OpenGL ES 3.0 support among the points in system's changelog.

Google added multi-user support in Android 4.2 on tablets and with version 4.3 it's gone further with Restricted Profiles.

This allows you control access to content and apps for particular users. Google pitches this mainly at parents, as it gives them piece of mind, allowing them to control what their kids can access.

Good for gamers

Something which has made waves in the media recently is kids racking up huge bills on parent's accounts through in app purchases, but with Android 4.3 these payment processes can now be completely hidden from certain users.

There's good news for gamers too, as Android 4.3 upgrades the OpenGL support to the latest OpenGL ES 3.0 version allowing developers to make even better games.

The new Nexus 7 will be the first device to ship with the new Android 4.3 software.

Google is also pushing out the Android 4.3 update from today to Nexus 4, Nexus 7, Nexus 10 and Samsung Galaxy Nexus devices, with the Google Editions of the Galaxy S4 and HTC One getting it soon.